$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) will announce $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.27. Safe Bulkers posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 64.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Safe Bulkers.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 52.99% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SB shares. StockNews.com lowered Safe Bulkers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,323,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,529,000 after purchasing an additional 111,445 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 111.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,524,872 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,446 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,362,388 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 169,818 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 23.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,017,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,432,000 after purchasing an additional 378,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 20.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,621,633 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after purchasing an additional 271,664 shares in the last quarter. 30.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SB opened at $4.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $537.70 million, a PE ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.12. Safe Bulkers has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $5.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. This is an increase from Safe Bulkers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safe Bulkers (SB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.