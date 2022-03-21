$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Insulet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.15. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Insulet will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.67. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $2.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Insulet.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Insulet had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $307.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PODD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Insulet from $300.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.23.

Shares of PODD traded down $6.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $253.41. 376,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,012. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,101.78 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $242.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.18. Insulet has a 12 month low of $193.70 and a 12 month high of $324.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 4.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,811,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,078,434,000 after purchasing an additional 579,764 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,692,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $450,418,000 after purchasing an additional 368,775 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $247,483,000 after purchasing an additional 47,230 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 853,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,661,000 after purchasing an additional 277,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,619,000.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

