$0.28 EPS Expected for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Newell Brands reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on NWL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

In other Newell Brands news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $274,999,998.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 7.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 63,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,368,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,898,000 after buying an additional 59,411 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $367,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Newell Brands by 62.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 53,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 20,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Newell Brands by 14.0% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 69,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NWL traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.41. The stock had a trading volume of 56,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,879,179. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.86. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.17%.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

