$0.44 EPS Expected for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) will report $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.41. Resideo Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Resideo Technologies.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

NYSE:REZI opened at $26.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. Resideo Technologies has a 52-week low of $22.29 and a 52-week high of $33.25. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REZI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 864.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 6,868.8% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 296.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

About Resideo Technologies (Get Rating)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Resideo Technologies (REZI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.