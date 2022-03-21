-$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) will post ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Novan’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.73) and the highest is ($0.46). Novan reported earnings per share of ($0.60) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Novan will report full year earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($1.83). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($1.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Novan.

Get Novan alerts:

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Novan had a negative net margin of 1,003.79% and a negative return on equity of 152.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Novan in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOVN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novan during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novan during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Novan by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 11,150 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novan during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novan during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. 8.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOVN opened at $3.59 on Friday. Novan has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The company has a market capitalization of $67.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of -0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.64.

About Novan (Get Rating)

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline includes SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novan (NOVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.