-$0.69 EPS Expected for Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.69) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Astria Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.75) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.61). Astria Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.44) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astria Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.57). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.14) to ($2.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Astria Therapeutics.
Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($11.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($10.34).
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATXS. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Astria Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Astria Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ATXS opened at $7.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.67. Astria Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $92.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.40.
About Astria Therapeutics
Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.
