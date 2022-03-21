$1.00 EPS Expected for The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ODP’s earnings. ODP reported earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ODP will report full year earnings of $4.47 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.69 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ODP.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. ODP had a positive return on equity of 12.91% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

ODP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded ODP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on ODP in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company.

Shares of ODP stock opened at $46.98 on Friday. ODP has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $51.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day moving average of $42.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In other ODP news, EVP N. David Bleisch sold 3,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $150,814.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 21,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $905,933.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,976 shares of company stock worth $2,669,080 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ODP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ODP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ODP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ODP by 26.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ODP in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

