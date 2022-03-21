$1.06 EPS Expected for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for HP’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the lowest is $1.05. HP reported earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HP will report full year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover HP.

Get HP alerts:

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HPQ. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,891,516.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $3,098,303.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,909 shares of company stock valued at $6,937,612 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in HP during the 4th quarter valued at $454,451,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in HP during the 4th quarter valued at $65,033,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in HP during the 4th quarter valued at $45,704,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in HP by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,708,669 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $511,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in HP by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,468,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $67,527,000 after acquiring an additional 978,719 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $37.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 864,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,569,377. HP has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $39.65. The company has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.47 and a 200-day moving average of $33.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

About HP (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HP (HPQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.