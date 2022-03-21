$101.05 Million in Sales Expected for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) to post sales of $101.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $101.61 million and the lowest is $100.50 million. Dime Community Bancshares posted sales of $70.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full year sales of $411.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $410.39 million to $411.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $437.81 million, with estimates ranging from $431.23 million to $444.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dime Community Bancshares.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $101.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.94 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 24.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

DCOM stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.45. 469,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,128. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12-month low of $29.08 and a 12-month high of $38.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.67%.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 11,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $382,165.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCOM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 303.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,619 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

