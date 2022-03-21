1,168 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Purchased by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.3% in the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 12,947 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 202,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.0% during the third quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 388,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,734,000 after buying an additional 124,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 454,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,042,000 after purchasing an additional 124,321 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $74.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.91. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.84 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

