11,783 Shares in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in China Life Insurance in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in China Life Insurance by 328.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 8,449 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in China Life Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in China Life Insurance by 10.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in China Life Insurance in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LFC stock opened at $7.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.92. China Life Insurance Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LFC shares. StockNews.com cut China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Life Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

