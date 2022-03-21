$140.76 Million in Sales Expected for Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) will announce sales of $140.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $139.10 million to $142.42 million. Sierra Wireless reported sales of $108.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full year sales of $588.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $582.00 million to $592.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $633.44 million, with estimates ranging from $625.20 million to $640.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.13. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 16.11% and a negative net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $149.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWIR shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Sierra Wireless from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Sierra Wireless from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWIR. Voss Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 422.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,227,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,032,000 after acquiring an additional 992,999 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Sierra Wireless by 325.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 683,466 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,043,000 after purchasing an additional 522,804 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Sierra Wireless by 492.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 297,700 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,525,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Sierra Wireless by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,010,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,664,000 after purchasing an additional 264,794 shares during the last quarter. 61.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWIR stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.78. 4,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,534. Sierra Wireless has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $20.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

