$140.76 Million in Sales Expected for Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) will announce sales of $140.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $139.10 million to $142.42 million. Sierra Wireless reported sales of $108.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.
On average, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full year sales of $588.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $582.00 million to $592.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $633.44 million, with estimates ranging from $625.20 million to $640.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sierra Wireless.
Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.13. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 16.11% and a negative net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $149.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWIR. Voss Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 422.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,227,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,032,000 after acquiring an additional 992,999 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Sierra Wireless by 325.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 683,466 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,043,000 after purchasing an additional 522,804 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Sierra Wireless by 492.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 297,700 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,525,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Sierra Wireless by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,010,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,664,000 after purchasing an additional 264,794 shares during the last quarter. 61.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SWIR stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.78. 4,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,534. Sierra Wireless has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $20.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Sierra Wireless Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.
