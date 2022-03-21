$142.30 Million in Sales Expected for Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:AZTA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $142.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $142.00 million to $142.60 million. Brooks Automation reported sales of $286.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full-year sales of $588.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $587.70 million to $589.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $690.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brooks Automation.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $139.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.34 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

AZTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Brooks Automation from $155.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

AZTA stock opened at $87.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.76 and a beta of 1.70. Brooks Automation has a 1 year low of $70.17 and a 1 year high of $124.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.58.

Azenta, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The firm operates through two segments: Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment provides automated ultra-cold storage systems and consumables, including racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils, instruments, such as labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, piercing tubes, and plates.

