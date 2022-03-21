$143.43 Million in Sales Expected for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPEGet Rating) to post $143.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $147.00 million and the lowest is $139.10 million. Hope Bancorp reported sales of $131.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full year sales of $592.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $572.20 million to $611.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $642.27 million, with estimates ranging from $615.00 million to $677.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPEGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 33.53%. The firm had revenue of $146.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HOPE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ HOPE traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.37. 1,871,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,842. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hope Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $17.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.74%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. 83.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

