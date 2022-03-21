$15.73 Million in Sales Expected for Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) to announce $15.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Agenus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.50 million. Agenus reported sales of $11.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Agenus will report full-year sales of $59.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $79.13 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $97.62 million, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $150.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Agenus.

Get Agenus alerts:

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Agenus from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Agenus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agenus from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agenus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

In other news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $118,357.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Agenus by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,170,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,170,000 after buying an additional 8,857,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Agenus by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,649,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,831,000 after buying an additional 1,066,957 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Agenus by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,791,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,405,000 after buying an additional 154,875 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agenus by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,005,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,325 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agenus by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,099,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,201,000 after purchasing an additional 485,391 shares during the period. 47.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGEN traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.96. 15,166,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,474,844. Agenus has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $6.79. The stock has a market cap of $761.16 million, a PE ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

About Agenus (Get Rating)

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agenus (AGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.