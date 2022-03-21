$16.53 Million in Sales Expected for FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) to announce sales of $16.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for FVCBankcorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.64 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.42 million. FVCBankcorp reported sales of $14.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FVCBankcorp will report full-year sales of $68.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $68.30 million to $68.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $76.29 million, with estimates ranging from $75.98 million to $76.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FVCBankcorp.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $17.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.02 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FVCB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of FVCBankcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on shares of FVCBankcorp in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:FVCB traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.90. The company had a trading volume of 65,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,296. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $285.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.35. FVCBankcorp has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $21.49.

In related news, insider William G. Byers sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $41,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Devin Satz sold 2,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $58,359.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,592 shares of company stock worth $701,954. Corporate insiders own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FVCBankcorp by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 29,169 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in FVCBankcorp by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 84,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 17,071 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in FVCBankcorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in FVCBankcorp by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 66,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 34,629 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

