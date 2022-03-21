$164.57 Million in Sales Expected for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) will report sales of $164.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $166.11 million and the lowest is $162.54 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares reported sales of $168.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will report full-year sales of $677.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $663.95 million to $689.15 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $737.54 million, with estimates ranging from $731.81 million to $740.87 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 36.75%. The firm had revenue of $177.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS.

AUB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $45.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of AUB traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.10. The stock had a trading volume of 728,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,590. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 52 week low of $32.31 and a 52 week high of $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

In other news, Director Frederick Blair Wimbush bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,730.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,097,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 50,462 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,471,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,044,000 after purchasing an additional 70,685 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,085,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,468,000 after purchasing an additional 211,005 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,108,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

