$2.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) to post $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TotalEnergies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.50. TotalEnergies reported earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 106.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TotalEnergies will report full year earnings of $8.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.71 to $11.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $11.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TotalEnergies.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.04%.

TTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €51.00 ($56.04) to €52.00 ($57.14) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. AlphaValue raised shares of TotalEnergies to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.74) to €60.00 ($65.93) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

NYSE TTE opened at $49.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.85. TotalEnergies has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $60.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.544 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTE. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

