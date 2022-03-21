$2.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIHGet Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.79 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.67. LGI Homes posted earnings per share of $3.95 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full-year earnings of $17.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.54 to $18.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $17.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.05 to $19.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIHGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.33. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $801.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

LGIH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on LGI Homes from $125.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.80.

In other LGI Homes news, Director Maria Renna Sharpe bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.79 per share, for a total transaction of $117,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 32,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $3,910,011.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,994 shares of company stock worth $6,747,490. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,951,000 after buying an additional 60,088 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in LGI Homes by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 133,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,011,000 after purchasing an additional 11,173 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in LGI Homes by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 4,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in LGI Homes by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in LGI Homes by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 400,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,886,000 after purchasing an additional 9,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGIH traded down $5.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $120.71. 214,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,771. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.60. LGI Homes has a 12-month low of $110.83 and a 12-month high of $188.00. The company has a current ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.43.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

