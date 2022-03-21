20,507 Shares in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Purchased by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 169.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the third quarter worth $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the third quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the third quarter worth $173,000. 26.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Compass Point downgraded Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hercules Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

NYSE HTGC opened at $17.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $18.39.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.86 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 61.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

