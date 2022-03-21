21,665 Shares in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) Purchased by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000. Columbus Macro LLC owned 0.09% of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGB. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $775,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 46,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 18,095 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,487,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,549,000.

NYSEARCA FLGB opened at $25.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.26. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a 52 week low of $23.02 and a 52 week high of $26.72.

