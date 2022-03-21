$232.52 Million in Sales Expected for Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) will post $232.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Stevanato Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $238.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $227.45 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stevanato Group will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Stevanato Group.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported €0.13 ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of €0.10 ($0.11) by €0.03 ($0.03). The business had revenue of €232.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €220.57 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €24.69 ($27.13).

Shares of STVN traded down €0.40 ($0.44) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €17.36 ($19.08). The stock had a trading volume of 232,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.56. Stevanato Group has a 12 month low of €14.38 ($15.80) and a 12 month high of €29.18 ($32.07). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €16.98 and a 200 day moving average price of €21.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STVN. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at about $3,078,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at about $55,213,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,981,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth about $623,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth about $25,468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

