$232.52 Million in Sales Expected for Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) will post $232.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Stevanato Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $238.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $227.45 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stevanato Group will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Stevanato Group.
Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported €0.13 ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of €0.10 ($0.11) by €0.03 ($0.03). The business had revenue of €232.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €220.57 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of STVN traded down €0.40 ($0.44) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €17.36 ($19.08). The stock had a trading volume of 232,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.56. Stevanato Group has a 12 month low of €14.38 ($15.80) and a 12 month high of €29.18 ($32.07). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €16.98 and a 200 day moving average price of €21.60.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STVN. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at about $3,078,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at about $55,213,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,981,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth about $623,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth about $25,468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.40% of the company’s stock.
Stevanato Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.
