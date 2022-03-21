$24.77 Million in Sales Expected for Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) to post $24.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Identiv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.23 million. Identiv reported sales of $22.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Identiv will report full year sales of $131.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130.90 million to $131.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $165.62 million, with estimates ranging from $159.80 million to $171.44 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Identiv.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $28.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.45 million. Identiv had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 1.56%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, CFO Justin Scarpulla bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.36 per share, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary Kremen sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $223,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 116,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,864 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Identiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Identiv by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Identiv by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Identiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Identiv by 377.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVE opened at $16.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.29 million, a PE ratio of -1,674.00 and a beta of 1.65. Identiv has a 1-year low of $10.59 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.09.

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

