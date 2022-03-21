2,500 Shares in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Purchased by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Natixis acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $67,513,000. Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the third quarter worth $62,145,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Teck Resources by 204.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,748,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,806 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its position in Teck Resources by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 2,257,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Teck Resources by 22.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,793,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teck Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.89.

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,785,119. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.08. Teck Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $42.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.17.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0981 per share. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.26%.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

