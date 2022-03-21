2,744 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Bought by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Asset Dedication LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 85.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,640,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 83,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter.
BSMU stock opened at $23.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.51. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.48 and a 1-year high of $26.07.
