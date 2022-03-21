2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Stock Price Down 2.4%

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.98 and last traded at $12.02. Approximately 7,036 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,901,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.31.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TWOU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised 2U from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. William Blair lowered 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on 2U from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.10.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.84. The company has a market cap of $913.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.43. 2U had a negative return on equity of 16.45% and a negative net margin of 20.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Mark Chernis purchased 33,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $304,686.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Paucek purchased 26,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.64 per share, for a total transaction of $251,025.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 169,522 shares of company stock worth $1,593,012. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of 2U in the third quarter worth $4,235,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in 2U in the second quarter worth $335,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in 2U by 6.9% in the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 18,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in 2U in the third quarter worth $23,361,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in 2U by 106.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 37,780 shares in the last quarter.

About 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU)

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

