313 Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Purchased by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 313 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,475,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $865,712,000 after purchasing an additional 755,745 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,726,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,861,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,634,850,000 after acquiring an additional 445,902 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,673,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,145,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $3.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $585.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,649. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $566.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $598.00. The firm has a market cap of $229.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $434.63 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 26.34%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

Several analysts have commented on TMO shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

