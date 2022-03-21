$35.95 Million in Sales Expected for Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) will report sales of $35.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Planet Labs PBC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.14 million and the lowest is $35.60 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Planet Labs PBC will report full-year sales of $130.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $129.70 million to $130.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $186.65 million, with estimates ranging from $183.20 million to $190.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Planet Labs PBC.

Get Planet Labs PBC alerts:

PL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, insider Kevin Weil purchased 165,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $995,135.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO William Spencer Marshall acquired 19,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $124,418.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter valued at $47,970,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter valued at $35,414,000. Data Collective II GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter valued at $22,877,000. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter valued at $6,553,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter valued at $3,690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.26. 13,451,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,201,140. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.56. Planet Labs PBC has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $12.15.

Planet Labs PBC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Planet Labs PBC provides daily satellite data and insights about earth. The company designs, builds, and operates earth observation fleet of imaging satellites, capturing, and compiling data. It serves agriculture, civil government, defense and intelligence, drought response, education and research, energy and infrastructure, finance and insurance, forestry and land use, mapping, maritime, sustainability, and federal sectors.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Planet Labs PBC (PL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Labs PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Labs PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.