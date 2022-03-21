$45.37 Million in Sales Expected for Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) to announce $45.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aterian’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $50.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.05 million. Aterian posted sales of $48.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Aterian will report full year sales of $264.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $262.53 million to $265.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $317.59 million, with estimates ranging from $300.90 million to $334.28 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aterian.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.20. Aterian had a negative net margin of 94.74% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on ATER shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Aterian from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

ATER traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,919,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,477. The firm has a market cap of $127.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.78. Aterian has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $38.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.63.

In related news, CFO Arturo Rodriguez sold 94,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $391,672.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph A. Risico sold 87,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $363,113.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 285,176 shares of company stock worth $1,186,332. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATER. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in Aterian by 327.3% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 3,347,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,709,000 after buying an additional 2,563,883 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Aterian by 183.1% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 754,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after buying an additional 488,219 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Aterian in the second quarter valued at about $5,227,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Aterian by 24.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,547,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,762,000 after buying an additional 306,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Aterian in the second quarter valued at about $4,420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

