$5.96 Million in Sales Expected for Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) will report sales of $5.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pyxis Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.93 million to $6.99 million. Pyxis Tankers reported sales of $5.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pyxis Tankers will report full-year sales of $28.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.09 million to $30.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $32.29 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pyxis Tankers.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on PXS. Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.
NASDAQ PXS traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,230,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,059. Pyxis Tankers has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $24.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of -0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.65.
About Pyxis Tankers
Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also involves in the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.
