553 Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Acquired by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in KLA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in KLA by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,589,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its position in KLA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLAC stock traded down $10.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $354.78. 14,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,603,736. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $284.49 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $370.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $377.98.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The business’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.10.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

