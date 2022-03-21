7,600 Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Acquired by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000. CF Industries accounts for about 1.3% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in CF Industries by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 11,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

NYSE CF traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.25. The company had a trading volume of 9,321,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,558,157. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.19 and a fifty-two week high of $100.52. The company has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.86 and its 200 day moving average is $66.52.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CF Industries from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on CF Industries from $91.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CF Industries from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CF Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

In other news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 23,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,642,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,016,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,383,811 shares of company stock valued at $111,289,852. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CF Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.