872 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Bought by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $916,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 45,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

CAT traded down $0.79 on Monday, hitting $220.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,010,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,288,325. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.67 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.35.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

