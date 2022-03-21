AAR (AIR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $436.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.48 million. AAR had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect AAR to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AAR stock opened at $45.42 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.66. AAR has a 52 week low of $30.90 and a 52 week high of $46.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.96.

In other AAR news, Director David P. Storch sold 49,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $2,010,690.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David P. Storch sold 16,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $653,910.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,887 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,379. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in AAR by 196.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in AAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in AAR by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in AAR by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

AIR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AAR from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

