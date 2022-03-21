AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1,997.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163,837 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $23,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Camden National Bank boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after purchasing an additional 214,425 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in AbbVie by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 515,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,087,000 after purchasing an additional 39,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.20. 9,782,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,451,034. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market cap of $281.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.80. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.05 and a 12-month high of $159.44.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total transaction of $2,223,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,919 shares of company stock valued at $13,261,979 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

