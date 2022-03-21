Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (AGD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on March 31st

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:AGD opened at $11.07 on Monday. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $12.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.34.

Get Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $632,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 30,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.