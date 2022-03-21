Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (AGD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on March 31st

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.
Shares of NYSE:AGD opened at $11.07 on Monday. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $12.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.34.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $632,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 30,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter.
Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
