Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Trading Down 11.2%

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 11.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.30 and last traded at $7.41. Approximately 8,172 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,677,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.34.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABSI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Absci from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Absci in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Absci in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Absci has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average of $10.25.

In other news, General Counsel Sarah Korman acquired 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $33,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Sean Mcclain acquired 7,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,512.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 13,405 shares of company stock valued at $98,343 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Casdin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Absci during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,767,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Absci during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,629,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Absci during the 3rd quarter worth $21,626,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Absci in the third quarter worth $17,175,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Absci by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,257,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,311,000 after buying an additional 625,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.26% of the company’s stock.

About Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

