Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.850-$3.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion.Acadia Healthcare also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.620-$0.660 EPS.

Shares of ACHC stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.52. 1,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,081. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.22. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $50.07 and a 1-year high of $68.65. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $593.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 8.24%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Acadia Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,588,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,597,000 after acquiring an additional 259,180 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,836,000 after acquiring an additional 240,932 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 251.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,305,000 after buying an additional 140,231 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $2,653,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after buying an additional 20,398 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

