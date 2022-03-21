Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Lowered to $368.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $440.00 to $368.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ACN. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accenture from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $382.03.

Get Accenture alerts:

NYSE:ACN opened at $323.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $332.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.45. The stock has a market cap of $204.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture has a 1-year low of $261.13 and a 1-year high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Accenture will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.72, for a total transaction of $1,304,910.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total transaction of $580,692.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $2,346,198,000. AKO Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $718,796,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Accenture by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $911,287,000 after buying an additional 1,357,770 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $518,188,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Accenture by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,597,295,000 after buying an additional 1,120,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.