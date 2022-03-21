ACENT Price Tops $0.0253 on Top Exchanges (ACE)

ACENT (ACE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. ACENT has a market cap of $3.05 million and approximately $666,225.00 worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ACENT has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar. One ACENT coin can currently be bought for $0.0253 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ACENT Profile

ACENT is a coin. It launched on January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,562,902 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

ACENT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

