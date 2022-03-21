Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,094 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BNP Paribas cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.82.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $78.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $61.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $99.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.15.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

About Activision Blizzard (Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.