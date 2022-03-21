ACV Auctions (ACVA) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Review

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) is one of 220 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare ACV Auctions to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ACV Auctions and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACV Auctions -21.89% -13.47% -8.06% ACV Auctions Competitors -15.68% -70.94% 2.83%

47.9% of ACV Auctions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ACV Auctions and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACV Auctions 0 2 11 0 2.85 ACV Auctions Competitors 1302 6631 12042 342 2.56

ACV Auctions presently has a consensus price target of $29.83, suggesting a potential upside of 108.04%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 37.22%. Given ACV Auctions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ACV Auctions is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ACV Auctions and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ACV Auctions $358.43 million -$78.18 million -15.93 ACV Auctions Competitors $3.23 billion $450.43 million -72,303.01

ACV Auctions’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than ACV Auctions. ACV Auctions is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

ACV Auctions peers beat ACV Auctions on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

ACV Auctions Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACV Auctions, Inc., operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

