Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) PT Lowered to $21.00 at JMP Securities

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ACET. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Adicet Bio from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Adicet Bio from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adicet Bio has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.58.

NASDAQ:ACET opened at $16.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $642.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.55. Adicet Bio has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $18.49.

Adicet Bio ( NASDAQ:ACET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts predict that Adicet Bio will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adicet Bio news, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $59,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $455,480 over the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Abingworth LLP grew its holdings in Adicet Bio by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Abingworth LLP now owns 2,115,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,892,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Adicet Bio by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,452,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,403,000 after purchasing an additional 203,933 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Adicet Bio by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,996,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adicet Bio by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 733,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,823,000 after purchasing an additional 356,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in Adicet Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,715,000. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

