Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,073 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 857.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $453.33 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.94 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $480.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $571.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.00.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total transaction of $2,074,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,346 shares of company stock worth $9,865,572 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

