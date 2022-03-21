Advance NanoTek Limited (ASX:ANO) Insider Rade Dudurovic Acquires 150,000 Shares

Advance NanoTek Limited (ASX:ANO – Get Rating) insider Rade Dudurovic bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.75 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of A$112,500.00 ($80,935.25).
The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 18.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74.
Advance NanoTek Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Advance NanoTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance NanoTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.