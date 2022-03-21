Advance NanoTek Limited (ASX:ANO) Insider Rade Dudurovic Acquires 150,000 Shares

Advance NanoTek Limited (ASX:ANO – Get Rating) insider Rade Dudurovic bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.75 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of A$112,500.00 ($80,935.25).

The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 18.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74.

Advance NanoTek Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures aluminum oxide powder, and zinc oxide dispersions and powder for use in the personal care sector in Australia, the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It produces and distributes dispersion of mineral-only UV filters in cosmetic emollients that are used for sunscreen, skincare, and pharmaceutical formulations, as well as alumina plate-like powders used for cosmetic applications.

