Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Receives $9.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.38.
AAVVF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$8.25 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Advantage Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Advantage Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, January 13th.
Shares of OTCMKTS AAVVF traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.29. The company had a trading volume of 68,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,954. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Advantage Energy has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $6.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average is $5.42.
About Advantage Energy (Get Rating)
Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advantage Energy (AAVVF)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.