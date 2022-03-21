Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Receives $9.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.38.

AAVVF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$8.25 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Advantage Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Advantage Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AAVVF traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.29. The company had a trading volume of 68,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,954. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Advantage Energy has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $6.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average is $5.42.

Advantage Energy ( OTCMKTS:AAVVF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $126.34 million during the quarter. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 97.51%.

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

