AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 2.1% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 8.8% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.1% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 13.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

NYSE DG opened at $229.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.58. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $178.66 and a 1 year high of $240.14. The company has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.50.

About Dollar General (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.