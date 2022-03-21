AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $213,000 Stake in Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BITQ)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BITQ – Get Rating) by 1,350.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 0.17% of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF by 73.6% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 45,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 19,146 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BITQ stock opened at $16.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.28 and its 200-day moving average is $22.30. Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $35.68.

