AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 109 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 8.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 102,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,862,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 9.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 43.1% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth approximately $4,343,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,384,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.64.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $391.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $381.16. The company has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.65. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.29 and a fifty-two week high of $422.43.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

