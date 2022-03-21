AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 1,104 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.7% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.3% during the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 40,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 27,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 67.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $78.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.89 and a 200 day moving average of $77.89. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 124.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.73.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $11,173,761.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $162,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,969 shares of company stock worth $13,281,551. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

